Dutch royalty visiting South Africa this week at Ramaphosa’s invitation

The Dutch Royal House said that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s three-day visit intends to focus on the excellent ties and partnership between the Netherlands and South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Dutch royalty was expected to visit South Africa during the week at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are visiting both Johannesburg and Cape Town during their three-day stay and are accompanied by their Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanke Bruins Slot.

The Dutch Royal House said the visit of their majesties intended to focus on the excellent ties and partnership between the Netherlands and South Africa.

Key themes during the Dutch royal visit are sustainable and inclusive growth, cultural cooperation, human rights, legal equality, and the exchange of knowledge and science.

The royal couple arrives at Waterkloof Airforce Base on Wednesday, visiting the Blesbokspruit Wetland Reserve and the Apartheid Museum.

They intend to speak with judges, activists, and artists about legal equality and accessible justice, with a particular focus on protecting the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.

Ramaphosa will welcome the couple to the Union Buildings on Thursday, where they will meet in private.

Several cooperation agreements are expected to be signed in the areas of education, culture, and science.

The king and queen will also visit Freedom Park to commemorate South Africans who died in the liberation struggle and the Dutch nationals who opposed apartheid.

The couple will conclude their trip with a visit to Cape Town, where they will meet the city's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, and the premier, Alan Winde.

They will also meet with young people in Langa for discussions on combating gender-based violence.