Ceasefire agreement in Southern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid in: Blinken

JOHANNESBURG - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza would open on Monday morning to allow in humanitarian aid.

Blinken made the announcement after a meeting with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He did not give too much detail, but said they were putting mechanisms in place with the United Nations, Egypt, Israel, and others to get aid into the besieged Gaza strip.

Israel has been pounding the area with airstrikes for more than a week now, cutting off access to water, electricity and fuel.

More than 2500 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed.

This followed a coordinated attack by Hamas which killed 1,400 israelis, also mostly civilians and tourists.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, with the Palestinian armed group saying it was ready for the bloody battle.