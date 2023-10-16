Case against 3 awaiting trial prison escapees postponed

At the time of their escape, the group was waiting to be transported to a correctional facility after their court appearances.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Athlone Magistrates Court holding cells has been postponed to next week.

The trio made a brief appearance at the same court on Monday.

It's believed that the group overpowered and disarmed a police officer and fired several shots at other officers before fleeing on foot.

Fortunately, no one was hit during the shooting incident.

At the time of their escape, the group was waiting to be transported to a correctional facility after their court appearances.

Three of the detainees have since been re-arrested and appeared before a magistrate.

A manhunt has been launched for the other two escapees who are still at large.

Police have advised that the inmates should not be approached or confronted as they're deemed to be armed and dangerous.

They are accused of serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder and robbery.