Busisiwe Mkhwebane teases SA with a possible political future

CAPE TOWN - Embattled former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is set to make an announcement on Monday on a possible political future.

The country’s fourth Public Protector is the country’s first head of a Chapter Nine institution to be impeached by Parliament.

In a social media post on X, Mkhwebane said that a statement would be made in her home town of Kwaggafontein, in Mpumalanga, about her “political home”.

Mkhwebane's seven-year term as Public Protector ended prematurely last month when she was impeached by Parliament.

Her tenure was due to end last week.

She’s widely expected to embark on a political career with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who have supported her throughout the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She was also represented in her impeachment inquiry by the EFF’s former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

In a series of social media posts to mark the end of her tenure - Mkhwebane described this chapter of her life as torturous and challenging.

She thanked the staff at the Office of the Public Protector for their hard work in protecting the vulnerable.

Mkhwebane said they deserve a pat on the back for less than 5% of the reports produced being set aside by the courts.

She also noted that during her tenure, 450 investigation reports were issued and for the first time since its establishment, the office received three clean audits.

Last week, Parliament noted that the audit opinion of the office had regressed to unqualified as it deals with irregular expenditure related to the unfair appointment of legal firms and payment for Mkhwebane’s accommodation.

Mkhwebane also thanked her supporters saying their words of encouragement have given strength to her and her family.