WC police seize counterfeit goods worth R75m

Western Cape police on Saturday launched their ‘Safer Festive Season’ campaign to sharpen their response to crime during the period, following a spike in crime in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police confiscated more than R75 million worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town.

This was carried out on Saturday as the province also launched its ‘Safer Festive Season’ campaign.

Police noted with concern a significant rise in criminal activity in the province, stating that the upcoming festive season required officers to sharpen their response to crime.

"One of the focus areas of our festive season operation is focusing more on firearms, [and] second-hand goods dealers,” said National South African Police Service (Saps) Commissioner Fanie Masemola.

“So, here we have got a warehouse and shops, huge shops that contain fake clothing."

NO ARRESTS YET FOR BISHOP LAVIS DOUBLE MURDER

The Western Cape police said no arrests have been made after two people were shot and killed at Kleinberg Road in Bishop Lavis.

According to the police, the two other survivors were in critical condition and received medical treatment at a health facility.

The spokesperson, FC Van Wyk, said a double murder case and an attempted murder case had been opened.

"The motive for this incident is yet to be determined and the possibility that it could be gang-related cannot be ruled out. Anyone with any information about this is currently requested to contact Crimestop."