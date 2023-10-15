Transport Month: Dept concerned over ongoing negligent and unsafe driving

On Saturday, three people were killed in a collision between a mini-bus taxi and two vehicles on the N4 highway near Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been two weeks since the launch of October Transport Month and the Transport Department has raised concerns over ongoing negligent and unsafe driving.

The department has urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and regulations while highlighting the dangers of unroadworthy vehicles.

"We are interested in making sure that there are less fatalities. Unfortunately, you can't always avoid them but we want to get to a point where we minimise the fatalities that occur due to unsafe driving. And those things would have occurred by unroadworthy vehicles," said Transport Department spokesperson Monageng Mokgojwa.