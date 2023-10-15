Ramaphosa concerned Israel-Palestine conflict could spill over to more countries

"The other concern we have of course is that this conflict could actually go beyond the borders of Israel and Palestine and engulf the entire Middle East into a conflict that the world least deserves at this point in time," said Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - As Gaza residents continue to flee from the northern to the southern part of the region following evacuation orders from Israel back home, the African National Congress (ANC) has described this move as the most tragic and dangerous situation.

On Saturday, the governing party led by its President, Cyril Ramaphosa who is also the head of state, pledged solidarity with Palestine.

Ramaphosa told journalists at the sidelines of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that his country had sent condolences to both Israel and Palestine.

South Africa has been calling for the humanitarian corridors to be opened so food, water, and electricity could be made available to people living in Gaza.

The latest offensive was triggered when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel more than a week ago.

Ramaphosa said they are also worried that the current tensions between the two could spill over to other countries.

"The other concern we have of course is that this conflict could actually go beyond the borders of Israel and Palestine and engulf the entire Middle East into a conflict that the world least deserves at this point in time."