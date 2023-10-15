Lotto results: Saturday, 14 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 14 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 08, 10, 17, 20, 49, 51 B: 44
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 04, 17, 18, 33, 51 B: 45
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 18, 22, 42, 45, 48 B: 40
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
