Kodwa on WADA appeal: 'Rescind decision or give us time to amend legislation'

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa says if pushed to amend its anti-doping regulations, it wants the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to at least give it until May 2024 to get its house in order.

This after it narrowly escaped sanctions from WADA ahead of Sunday's massive Springboks showdown against France at the Rugby World Cup.

The sanctions would have meant that both the Springboks and the Proteas who are competing in their respective World Cup games would be competing under a neutral flag.

The sanctions would also mean South Africa is unable to host regional and international games.

The African National Congress's subcommittee on sports, arts and culture told journalists at the sidelines of a meeting of its National Executive Committee in Boksburg on Saturday that it's pleased with the action taken by the government in addressing the issue.

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa has lodged an appeal against the sanctions and in his update on the situation said the bill is now with the state's attorney who's assessing if it meets the necessary requirements.

Kodwa said the country if forced to make changes to its current regulations will need more time.

"We're making two issues in the appeal, rescind your decision or keep your decision and give us time to amend the legislation between now and May next year. We are suggesting May because we don't want to give ourselves a short time understanding that December and January are months of less activity in South Africa."