Joburg Water woes: ActionSA points to a lack of political will to address crisis

The party also raised concerns over high water bills despite residents enduring weeks with dry taps, further claiming to be aware of allegations of corruption within the municipal-owned utility.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA Gauteng said there is a lack of political will to address the water crisis in Johannesburg.

Some Johannesburg residents have been living without water for an extended period, while other areas have experienced low water pressure.

ActionSA has expressed its opposition to what it called the municipality's reluctance to address the ongoing water supply challenges.

The party also raised concerns over high water bills despite residents enduring weeks with dry taps.

While Johannesburg Water has attributed the crisis to a sharp increase in water demand, ActionSA has claimed to be aware of allegations of corruption within the municipal-owned utility.

Meanwhile, water experts have cited the city's derelict water infrastructure as one of the main causes of the current supply challenges.