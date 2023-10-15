IFP Gauteng hosts memorial service in honour of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The party said Sunday's gathering in Mofolo Park was an opportunity for his supporters in Gauteng to pay their last respects as the Zulu traditional prime minister was buried in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters gathered in Soweto on Sunday afternoon to honour the life of the party's late founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi who was also the traditional prime minister to the Zulu kingdom died in September at the age of 95.

The party's chairperson in Gauteng Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the event also aimed to assure IFP supporters that the party remains intact following the death of its founder.

"Today is the continuation of the celebration of the life, well lived and of servant leadership, of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who unfortunately left us after serving his country that he loved so much for more than seven decades."