Hill-Lewis wants CT to remain 'home address of science, technology & investment'

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on youth to study science, innovation, and technology subjects.

Hill-Lewis said this will enable the youth to solve real-world problems.

He was speaking at the Science, Innovation, and Technology Fair event on Saturday, where he encouraged youth to study critical thinking subjects.

"We want Cape Town to remain and to grow as the home address of science tech investment in the African continent. We have had an unbelievable entrance from across the city."