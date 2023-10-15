Hill-Lewis wants CT to remain 'home address of science, technology & investment'
Hill-Lewis was speaking at the Science, Innovation, and Technology Fair event on Saturday, where he encouraged youth to study science, innovation, and technology subjects.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is calling on youth to study science, innovation, and technology subjects.
Hill-Lewis said this will enable the youth to solve real-world problems.
He was speaking at the Science, Innovation, and Technology Fair event on Saturday, where he encouraged youth to study critical thinking subjects.
"We want Cape Town to remain and to grow as the home address of science tech investment in the African continent. We have had an unbelievable entrance from across the city."
Extraordinary talent on display at the inaugural Mayor’s Science and Innovation Fair, at the Cape Town Science Centre 🚀' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) October 14, 2023
Congrats to the top 3 learners and their schools for their outstanding projects!
With these young minds, Cape Town truly is the home of innovation in Africa. pic.twitter.com/FdWJ06LzeF