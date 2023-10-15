Gordhan thanks Popo Molefe for contribution to Transnet following resignation

Molefe announced his resignation on Friday after five years of being a board member and previously serving as Transnet's chairperson.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, thanked former Transnet board member Popo Molefe for his contribution to the entity.

Gordhan, however, emphasised that his departure was not linked to recent developments at the entity.

“Mr Molefe has served on the Transnet board for the past five years, a period in which he led efforts to restore governance, root out corruption, and refocus Transnet on its strategic mandate as a key pillar of the South African economy,” said the department's Ellis Mnyandu.

“Mr Molefe and his board of directors have been at the forefront of our unrelenting push to reclaim Transnet from vested interests and State Capture," added Mnyandu.