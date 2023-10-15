Go

Gayton McKenzie calls for peace among coloured community

The PA leader was speaking at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon, who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.

President of Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Twitter/@OnsBaizaNie
15 October 2023 09:16

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie said the coloured community in Gauteng should unite and stop unleashing violence on each other.

McKenzie was speaking on Saturday, at the funeral service of Pastor Dwayne Gordon who was shot dead last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.

Gordon’s death was caught on camera during a live stream of the service on the church's social media pages.

McKenzie said there has been too much violence among the coloured community.

“It’s time that we as coloured people start forgiving each other. It is unnatural how coloured people relate to other coloured people.”

