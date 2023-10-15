France quarter-final 'massive' for Kolbe's South Africa

Kolbe's Springboks are two games away from defending the Webb Ellis trophy they clinched in such impressive fashion four years ago.

PARIS - South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe is more than used to big occasions having won a Rugby World Cup final, lifted a Champions Cup title and claimed a bronze medal at an Olympic Games during his career.

On Sunday, the fleet-footed 29-year-old will start the World Cup quarter-final against hosts and tournament favourites France in Paris.

Kolbe's Springboks are two games away from defending the Webb Ellis trophy they clinched in such impressive fashion four years ago.

"It's definitely a massive one," Kolbe told reporters this week.

"There's been a lot of excitement throughout this week for management, players," he added.

Playing in the French capital will have a particular edge to it for the dimunitive Kolbe.

Last season he played his final campaign in France having spent four campaigns at giants Toulouse and two more at glamorous Toulon.

His time at Toulouse was littered with trophy success which included clinching the Top 14 title in 2021 with the help of a long-range drop goal at the Stade de France.

His team-mates during his time in French club rugby were the likes of Les Bleus captain Antoine Dupont and flanker Charles Ollivon.

"It does help a bit, playing in France for six years, it's a familiar feel," Kolbe said before heading to Japan's Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.

"I've played with a few of the French players, who are good quality players," he added.

WONDERFUL TEAM

Kolbe played a crucial part in the Springboks' World Cup success in 2019, scoring three tries during the campaign.

He only made his Test debut a year earlier, having left the Stormers for Toulouse for a number of reasons, one of which was that the South Africa coaching staff at the time claimed Kolbe, standing at 1.73m (5.7ft), was too small for international rugby.

When Rassie Erasmus took over as head coach in March 2018, that reasoning went out of the window and Kolbe was back in favour.

"A lot has changed in terms of the thought process in terms of the smaller players playing at the highest level," Kolbe said.

"It's good to see the thinking process has changed over players being a certain stature," Kolbe said.

"If you're good enough and believe in yourself and you have the backing of the coaches, it helps.

"I was grateful for the opportunity in 2018 and I'm still excited to be part of this wonderful team," he added.

This weekend, Kolbe will face a big challenge defensively from in-form France wingers Damian Penaud, the top try scorer in the tournament with six, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Despite all his success over the years, Kolbe's focus is on what is to come next at the Stade de France.

"A few good memories here but that's all in the past," said Kolbe.

"It's a new opportunity to go out on Sunday and create new memories. Memories that will last a lifetime."