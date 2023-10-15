FF Plus 'shocked' at ANC pledging solidarity with Palestine

The FF Plus said ANC's support for Palestine plainly shows its support for the initial attack on Israel by Hamas.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) said it is shocked at President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the African National Congress’s (ANC) support for Palestine, as the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas rages on.

Ramaphosa made the statement on Saturday at the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel last weekend, leaving scores of people injured and over three thousand dead, exacerbating the war between Israel and Palestine.

Different governments globally have expressed their support for the two states as the war rages on.

While addressing a group of journalists at the ANC's NEC meeting, the party's executive held Palestinian flags to show support for the country in the ongoing war.

The FF Plus said that while the ANC has declared its support for Palestine, it plainly shows its support for the attack on Israel.

It said it is shameful that the government did not label Hamas’s initial attack on Israel as genocide, despite innocent lives being lost.

The FF Plus added that it was unfortunate that Ramaphosa's statements would force South Africans who held different views not to express them.