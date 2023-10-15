Expert on Joburg Water supply issues: ‘Blaming the public totally disingenuous’

Anthony Turton said while he recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, Johannesburg Water failed to heed the initial signs indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.

JOHANNESBURG - A water expert said it is unfair that Johannesburg Water is blaming residents for the municipality's water supply challenges.

The entity cited high water consumption and an increase in demand as the leading cause of the city's recent water shortages.

Residents in parts of the municipality have had to rely on tankers for water, while taps are completely dry in other areas.

Water specialist Anthony Turton said that the recent water shortages in Johannesburg are a result of a longstanding reluctance to improve and develop water infrastructure.

Turton recognises the impact of the spike in water consumption due to population growth, but warns that Johannesburg Water has failed to heed the initial signs, indicating a potential infrastructure collapse.

“We know that Johannesburg Water has got something like five years’ worth of remaining useful life on large portions of their infrastructure. So, they’ve pushed infrastructure to the point of failure.”

He said Johannesburg Water needs to own up to its incompetence and poor planning.

“For them to blame Rand Water or for them to blame the public is, in my view, completely and totally disingenuous."

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane also recently announced that levels at its water reservoirs were critically low.