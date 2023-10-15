eThekwini Municipality suspends officials linked to fraud worth R17m

The funds in question were reportedly set aside to complete three housing projects in Umlazi, Emaphephetheni, and KwaMakhutha.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality has suspended several city officials allegedly linked to irregular and fraudulent transactions worth R17 million.

The funds were reportedly set aside to complete three housing projects in Umlazi, Emaphephetheni, and KwaMakhutha.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the officials were suspended after internal investigations revealed that two companies unlawfully benefitted from the money.

"Six more officials have been issued with letters of intent to suspend. Details of how the payments were processed are part of an ongoing investigation by the city integrity and investigations unit."

"In addition, the three housing projects linked to the fraudulent scheme have nothing to do with resettling flood victims, they are ordinary projects of the municipality’s human settlements unit."

She added that while the housing projects are continuing, they will most likely be completed during the 2024/2025 financial year as there will be a budget shortfall in the current financial year.