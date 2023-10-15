DA accuses Zikalala of running disinformation campaign on 'construction mafia'

The DA has filed a complaint against Public Works Minister, Sihle Zikalala to the Public Protector, accusing him of exaggerating the government’s successes in addressing the so-called construction mafia.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a complaint against Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala to the Public Protector, accusing him of exaggerating the government’s successes in addressing the so-called construction mafia.

In June, Zikalala said there had been over 200 arrests relating to construction syndicates across the country.

READ: Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala

These are armed groups that target the government’s construction projects demanding high amounts of money from companies that have been awarded tenders.

The DA said Zikala has breached the executive code of ethics following his failure to prove his assertion.

"The minister must account for running this disinformation campaign. The DA will not fold its arms and appease criminals as is the case in KZN. The DA will stand firm against this growing impunity against organised crimes in areas where we are in goverment," said the DA's Sello Seitlholo.

"The DA will not allow our government to be held to ransom by criminals who have been aided by an ANC government, paralysed with criminal capture," added Seitlholo.