Activist concerned SA citizens have to protest to get government attention

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy chairperson of the Defend Our Democracy Movement and Fees Must Fall activist Rekgotsofetse Chikane said it is concerning that South Africans have to protest to get the attention of the government.

He was speaking at the 2023 instalment of the Ahmed Kathrada Memorial Lecture in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"Violence lands on the ears of politicians rather faster than the petitions and memorandum of demands. Protests are characterised by people’s acknowledgement that there is a need to reject the status quo of our country and society - to reclaim your dignity and to reassert a belief that you will no longer be treated as the forgotten of society."

He said governments seemingly have no desire to address the frustrations of residents unless they lead a protest.

"We also see the response by our democratic state to these protests as also violent, where they pursue the killing miners or the killing of protestors. So long as we maintain the status quo of the country, this country will break."