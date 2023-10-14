Zuma mulls next move after Downer, Maughan private prosecution appeal dismissed

In a judgement handed down on Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Zuma's bid to overturn an order to privately prosecute Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan, saying it had no foundation in either fact or law.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is believed to be mulling his next move after suffering another legal blow at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The court in August set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

In a judgement handed down on Friday, the court dismissed Zuma's bid to overturn an order making that decision immediately enforceable while he tried to appeal it.

Zuma wanted Downer and Maughan prosecuted over claims that the state leaked his personal medical information to the journalist during his arms deals corruption trial.

The SCA said the private prosecution of advocate Downer and Maughan had no foundation in either fact or law.

The court also found Zuma’s attempt was part of a Stalingrad strategy to delay the arms deal corruption trial.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation, however, said it was still studying the judgement handed down by the SCA.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi already raised some suspicion about the judgement.

"More than once you had the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] decid[ing] not to prosecute, and then all of a sudden, you have a summary statement that gives the impression that President Zuma has been delaying the trial. So indeed, we will look into all of that. But all in all, it’s the typical Zuma law in action," Manyi said.

The former president is expected to announce his next move at a later stage.