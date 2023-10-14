Western Cape police investigating double murder case in Bishop Lavis

The police said two other people who survived the shooting were rushed to hospital, and that the possibility it was gang-related could not be ruled out.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape police are investigating a double murder case after two people were shot and killed.

The police said two other people who survived the shooting were rushed to hospital.

The shooting incident happened at Kleinberg road in Bishop Lavis on Friday.

Police spokesperson F.C. van Wyk said the motive of the shooting is still unknown.

"Police investigations are ongoing and no arrest has been made as yet. The motive for this incident are yet to be determined, and the possibility that it could be gang-related cannot be ruled out. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is kindly requested to call crime stop on 08600 10111," said van Wyk.