WC ANCYL berates 'selfish' alcohol industry for not quelling excessive drinking

The youth league said due to the links between the industry and the numerous social ills in the country, it should be taking responsibility for the harm it was inflicting.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Western Cape has slammed the alcohol industry for what they deem ignorance and complete disregard for the future of the country.

The youth league said the alcohol industry should be taking responsibility for the harm it inflicts on society.

It added that the industry had an undeniable connection with the high rate of crime, underage drinking, and other social ills.

The ANCYL’s spokesperson Mesuli Kama said campaigns were in the works to tackle excessive drinking.

"We are going to run different campaigns to condemn the alcohol industry for being selfish and not participating in helping government to address the harms that are associated with the excessive use of alcohol. We are also going to lead campaigns which are going to go to manufacturing companies of alcohol."