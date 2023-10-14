WATCH: 'They have a just struggle' - Ramaphosa pledges solidarity with Palestine

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s government is currently processing requests for the evacuation of South Africans from both Israel and Palestine, as well as ways to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

JOHANNESBURG - Speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress' (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Birchwood Hotel, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged support for Palestine amidst intensified conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s government was processing requests for the evacuation of South Africans from both Israel and Palestine, as well as ways to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.