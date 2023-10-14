'The Titanic has hit the iceberg': Specialist on Johannesburg water crisis

Anthony Turton attributed the water supply challenges being experienced in several parts of the metro to political instability, poor leadership, incompetence, and a lack of political will.

JOHANNESBURG - A water expert said there was no political will in the City of Johannesburg to address challenges affecting water supply.

Residents in parts of the municipality were relying on tankers for water, while taps were completely dry in other areas.

Johannesburg Water blamed the recent shortages on residents, citing a drastic increase in water consumption.

READ MORE:

As the City of Johannesburg struggled to keep taps running, water specialist Anthony Turton said political instability contributed to the municipality's water crisis.

Turton added that the city's political leaders seemingly had no desire to fast-track the development and maintenance of crucial water infrastructure.

“Part of the problem is the fact that the political leadership is weak, incompetent and unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation.”

He said there was also no political will to fix the city's water board.

“Johannesburg Water has failed. The Titanic has hit the iceberg and unfortunately the ship is going down.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation raised concerns over the misuse of funds meant for municipal infrastructure development.