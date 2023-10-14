Slain pastor Dwayne Gordon funeral underway in Randfontein

The 23-year-old was shot and killed last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.

JOHANNESBURG - The funeral of slain pastor Dwayne Gordon is underway in Randfontein west of Johannesburg, where scores of people are gathered to bid him farewell.

The 23-year-old was shot and killed last week while delivering a sermon as a guest pastor at the Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands.

The gruesome act was caught on camera during a live stream of the service on the church's social media pages.

Songs of praise and worship fill the Greenhills stadium in Randfontein as hundreds of people attend the funeral of slain pastor Gordon.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie is among those attending the funeral.

Addressing the group of mourners Mckenzie, criticised government, saying it failed to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

The procession is set to make its way to the Greenhills graveyard where he will be buried.