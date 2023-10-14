Private sector needs to create more jobs - ANC's Hassan on govt criticisms

While Fassiah Hassan acknowledged some of the governing party’s shortcomings, she said government made significant strides in fast-tracking economic inclusion.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) Fassiah Hassan has refuted claims suggesting the party failed to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans.

Hassan responded to comments made by Defend Our Democracy Movement Deputy Chairperson and Fees Must Fall activist Rekgotsofetse Chikane at the annual Ahmed Kathrada Memorial Lecture in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Chikane criticised Parliament’s failure to hold the executive accountable for what he referred to as 30 years of a declining democracy.

"The state was unable to create enough jobs in the public sector, which, by the way, it never needed to be. It is the private sector that needs to create more jobs. That is also why the ANC manifesto in 2019 had a majority economy focus and an even bigger economic focus on the economic interventions in the upcoming elections," Hassan said.