PP's office waits to hear whether Mkhwebane should get end-of-service gratuity

So far, the office has saved up at least R8.4 million for this purpose, with the cost of Mkhwebane’s impeachment process currently at R33.5 million - and growing.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the public protector’s office is awaiting direction from Parliament as to whether the former incumbent Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be paid an end-of-service gratuity.

So far, the office has saved up at least R8.4 million for this purpose.

On Friday, Parliament’s justice committee also heard that the cost of Mkhwebane’s impeachment process stood at R33.5 million - and was still growing.

Mkhwebane’s impeachment presented a legal conundrum on whether she was still due a gratuity.

Gcaleka told the justice committee it was not a decision for the institution to make.

"At no stage has PPSA [Public Protector South Africa] even made an attempt to try and say that amount we will consider paying that amount, or whether that amount is payable or not," said Gcaleka.

Parliament is now sourcing a legal opinion on the matter.

Meanwhile, the public protector’s office is still counting the cost of Mkhwebane’s impeachment.

Legal bills of at least R900,000 are still being verified, after Mkhwebane’s original legal team withdrew from the Section 194 inquiry and a new one was appointed.

"Our issue is that the result of the work that they claim that they have done - is that they cannot prove. They’ve read the records and then what? So, are we then liable for the reading of records that have not output?" said Gcaleka

The institution said it would however be looking at Mkhwebane to pay back money paid for personal litigation.