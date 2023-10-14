PowerBall results: Friday, 13 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 13 October 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 09, 11, 39, 41, 44 PB: 19
PowerBall Plus: 08, 34, 44, 48, 49 PB: 14
