Popo Molefe’s resignation nothing to do with Transnet operational woes – Gordhan

Molefe, whose departure from Transnet was announced on Friday, followed the resignations of Transnet CEO Portia Derby and Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela, raising questions over the departures of several leaders at the entity.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan said the resignation of former Transnet board member Popo Molefe was not related to recent developments at the entity.

His departure followed the resignations of Transnet CEO Portia Derby and Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela.

Molefe's resignation was announced on Friday.

As Transnet continued to face operational issues, questions were raised over the departures of several leaders at the entity.

Derby, who submitted her resignation in September, left after a year of criticism for the decline of its rail network.

But Gordhan stated that Molefe’s resignation had nothing to do with the entity's operational woes.

“The stepping down of Mr Molefe is due to personal reasons and must not be misconstrued or interpreted as being in any way related to the recent developments at the company,” the department's Ellis Mnyandu reported.

Gordhan wished Molefe well on his future endeavours.