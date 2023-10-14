Police clamping down on counterfeit goods ahead of festive season

Police have started their safer season launch across Cape Town, which aims at rooting out criminal activities during festive season.

CAPE TOWN - South African national police commissioner Fannie Masemola says counterfeit goods have a negative impact on the country's economy.

The commissioner was speaking at an operation to clamp down on illegal goods traders in Bellville on Friday.

This following a safer season launch across Cape Town, which aims at rooting out criminal activities during festive season.

#sapsHQ #SAPS National #SaferFestiveSeason operations have hit the ground running, as Western Cape police seize R75 million rand worth of counterfeit goods and R200 000 in cash from a shopping centre in Bellville, Cape Town. The counterfeit goods raid led by the #SAPS took place… pic.twitter.com/P107DlKtYU ' SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 14, 2023

Commissioner Masemola said the launch yielded immediate results after four people were nabbed for possession of fake goods to the value of R50 million.

"This operation is not going to end up here, we will see such operations countrywide. This is just a start... this kills the economy of South Africa, because these goods are fake," said Masemola.