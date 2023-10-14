Go

Police clamping down on counterfeit goods ahead of festive season

Police have started their safer season launch across Cape Town, which aims at rooting out criminal activities during festive season.

The counterfeit goods raid led by the SAPS took place just as the SAPS rolled out its nationwide Safer Festive Season. Picture: X/ @SAPoliceService
CAPE TOWN - South African national police commissioner Fannie Masemola says counterfeit goods have a negative impact on the country's economy.

The commissioner was speaking at an operation to clamp down on illegal goods traders in Bellville on Friday.

This following a safer season launch across Cape Town, which aims at rooting out criminal activities during festive season.

Commissioner Masemola said the launch yielded immediate results after four people were nabbed for possession of fake goods to the value of R50 million.

"This operation is not going to end up here, we will see such operations countrywide. This is just a start... this kills the economy of South Africa, because these goods are fake," said Masemola.

