Palestine government likens war with Israel to ANC's fight against apartheid

Almost 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on 7 October.

JOHANNESBURG - The Palestine government says its fight against Israel is similar to the African National Congress’ (ANC) struggle against the South African apartheid government.

Since 7 October, close to 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians, which re-escalated after Hamas launched a surprised attack on Israel. Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border and attacked a music concert in the south of Israel.

In a recently released statement, the ANC categorised Israel's occupation of Palestine territories as apartheid.

The United Nations (UN) describes apartheid as a political regime that intentionally prioritises fundamental political, legal, and social rights for one group over another in the same space based on racial, national, and ethnic identity.

The UN, along with Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accused the Israeli government of practicing apartheid against the people of Palestine.

The Palestine Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar, said that until that was addressed, these sporadic moments of violence would continue.

"In South Africa, the problem was not that some members of the liberation movement chose armed resistance, the problem was apartheid itself - should also be the case for Palestinians."

The South African Zionst Federation and the South African Jewish Board of Deputies told Eyewitness News that the actions of the Israeli government did not fit the definition of apartheid.

Meanwhile, the Palestine government said it did not know what the end strategy of military group Hamas was, except to liberate the country from Israel occupation.

Jarrar said the government did not know what Hamas was planning, and was also surprised by the attack on Israel.

"They don’t disclose information about their strategies. It is difficult to know, but I can guarantee to you that one strategy, one objective is to liberate Palestine."