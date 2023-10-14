Accused allegedly beaten before 'confessing' to Meyiwa murder had no bruises

The court heard arguments in a trial within a trial in order to establish the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Two state witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have told the Pretoria High Court that one of the football star's alleged killers had no bruises at the time he made an alleged confession.

The court heard arguments in a trial within a trial in order to establish the admissibility of confession statements by two of the five accused.

The five are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

ALSO READ:

At least one of the accused claims to have been beaten and suffocated before making his confession statement.

Lawyer for Muzikawukhululwa Sibiya told the court that he was beaten three times in a single day before he was taken on that very day to make a confession statement.

But retired colonel Nhlanganyelwa Mbotho, who took the statement, said he asked Sibiya if he had been beaten.

Ekurhuleni metro police constable Nakedi Monareng told the court he transported Sibiya from the police's Aeroton office to Diepkloof police station where he made his confession.

During his defence, Sibiya's lawyer Sipho Ramosepele made no mention of a medical report confirming this.