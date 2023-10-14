Go

Numsa slams Biden's remarks on the Palestine-Israel conflict as 'reckless'

This after Biden declared the United State’s support for Israel this week.

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 2023. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks about his Bidenomics agenda at Tioga Marine Terminal in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 13, 2023. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP
14 October 2023 10:07

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa has accused U.S president Joe Biden of being incapable of taking a position to end the war between Palestine and Israel.

This after Biden declared the country’s support for Israel this week.

ALSO READ:

Fresh clashes between Palestine and Israel began last weekend after a Palestinian militant group from the Gaza strip Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Numsa said Biden’s statement was reckless.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola “Numsa calls on all people of the world to condemn the reckless statements made by President Biden, in this Israel and Palestine war where, if anything, instead of addressing the crisis that has engulfed the lives of both the people of Israel and Palestine, he chose to take sides indiscriminately with Israel when he said 'The United States stands with Israel. We will not ever fail to have her back'".

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA