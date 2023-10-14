Mbalula defends Gordhan amid criticism he led South Africa's SOEs into crisis

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC’s NEC meeting on Saturday, the secretary-general said Gordhan would deliver a report on the country’s state-owned enterprises.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula defended Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in response to criticism that he had led the country's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into a crisis.

Mbalula stated that Gordhan would deliver a report on the SOEs.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting by the governing party's National Executive Committee (NEC) in Boksburg.

On Friday, former Transnet board chair Popo Molefe resigned from the board. Earlier in the week, Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana also resigned from the power utility.

Former Eskom board chair Prof Malekgapuru Makgoba was one of those who had been critical of the former minister, but Mbalula stated that those serving on the boards should voice their complaints while still in service.

“You can even challenge the person who appointed you. You are not appointed as a stooge. You are appointed because of certain qualities.

“There are ministers who like to take chances about the powers that you get, you think you can manipulate, but others with good intentions, to even accelerate and deepen transformation.”

Mbalula said no rule said the minister could not interface with the board.

“As a shareholder, what is your expectation? In terms of the boards, the shareholder has a shareholder agreement with the board and that states in line with the mandate of the ruling party - these are things that we want to achieve.”