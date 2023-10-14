Israel army ‘very sorry’ after journalist killed in Lebanon amid missile strike

The journalist reportedly provided live footage to broadcasters on Friday when the ballistic missiles hit, and was killed after being caught up in cross-border shelling along the frontier with Lebanon.

JERUSALEM - One journalist was killed, and six others injured during a missile strike in Lebanon.

The videographer, working for Reuters, had reportedly provided live footage to broadcasters on Friday when the ballistic missiles hit, and was killed after being caught up in cross-border shelling along the frontier with Lebanon.

The group of journalists were working in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia, Hezbollah, were trading fire.

The missiles reportedly originated from the Israeli forces' side.

Israel's United Nations (UN) envoy Gilad Erdan said that while the country would never want to harm any journalist doing their job, during a time of war, "things might happen."

Erdan added that the incident would be investigated.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said on Saturday it was "very sorry" for the death of the journalist.

"We are very sorry for the journalist's death," military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters when asked about the killing.

The Israeli military did not acknowledge responsibility, however.