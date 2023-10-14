Intense public service wage talks could see unions clinch 2-year deal with govt

Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.

JOHANNESBURG - Public service unions are close to clinching a two-year wage deal with government following tumultuous negotiations at the public service negotiating bargaining council.

The deal would include an average increase of 7.5% in the first year.

Disputes over the 2022/23 financial year were finally settled recently, paving the way for the current financial year to go ahead.

ALSO READ:

Talks at the bargaining council kicked off earlier this year, with calls for a 10% wage increase before some unions lowered their demands to 8%.



Government said it wanted to bring the salaries of public servants in line with the market.

Eyewitness News has seen a draft agreement that could see the conversion of the current non-pensionable cash allowance into a pensionable salary estimated at an average of 4.2%.

This will then be lumped together with an additional 3-point-3 percent pensionable salary increase. This amounts to an average of 7.5% for the 2023/24 financial year.

Public service salaries for the 2024/25 financial year will be hiked by a projected CPI capped at 6.5%.

The deal will only come into effect if it gets majority support from unions at the public service negotiating bargaining council.

Meanwhile, union federation Fedusa and teacher union SADTU are expected to address media on the latest developments later on Saturday.