Heavy traffic expected on M13 due to demolition of King Cetshwayo Bridge

KWAZULU NATAL - Durban motorists can expect heavy traffic delays starting Saturday evening as roads agency Sanral is set to demolish the King Cetshwayo Bridge on the M13.

The demolition is set to take place from six o'clock on Saturday evening until Monday morning, leaving both the M13 and N2 closed to traffic all weekend.

Sanral said this forms part of its project to improve roads countrywide.

Some parts of the M19 and M21 will also be closed off.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu: "Metro police will be on board during the demolition of the bridge. Metro police will be assisting with controlling traffic from the start until the end."