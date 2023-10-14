Gwamanda reiterates commitment to addressing CoJ service delivery challenges
After weeks of residents raising concerns over poor service delivery, Gwamanda acknowledged the city's shortcomings, assuring residents that effective service delivery remained a priority.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda reiterated his commitment to addressing challenges affecting the municipality's service delivery.
He spoke at a community engagement in Naturena on Friday night, following weeks of residents raising concerns over the poor supply of water and electricity.
While Gwamanda acknowledged the city's shortcomings, he assured residents that effective service delivery remained a priority.
“The government's intention is not to compromise or destroy the City of Johannesburg. We are a government that focuses on solutions and our solutions do not rely on us oppressing the residents.”