Eskom leadership crisis likely to dominate deliberations at ANC NEC meeting

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO for seven months amid continued struggles to provide a stable power supply to the country, which the governing party previously blamed for its election woes.

JOHANNESBURG - The leadership crisis at power producer Eskom is likely to dominate deliberations at the African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which kicks off on Saturday morning.

Just this week, the utility's board chair Mpho Makwana resigned, and it is suggested that this was due to an impasse with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan over the search for a new CEO at Eskom.

Makwana was appointed just a year ago.

Eskom has been without a permanent CEO for seven months as it struggles to keep the lights on.

The ANC's meeting is set to focus on both domestic and global events, with the continuing Eskom crisis set to be a top agenda item.

This is likely to see Gordhan come under some fire, as he is at the centre of Eskom's struggles to get a new CEO.

Another state-owned entity, Transnet, has seen a recent flurry of resignations, with many, again, questioning Gordhan’s role in the development.

The governing ANC is under pressure to resolve some of the country's pressing issues, like electricity, which it previously blamed for its election woes.

Some NEC members are hoping the weekend will also include discussions on Gauteng's coalitions and partnerships with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). This with some regional leaders expressing a desire for reconfigured relations or a complete exit.

The ANC NEC meets in Boksburg from Saturday.