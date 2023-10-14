City Power undertaking Eldorado Park substation repairs after fire causes outage

Following a power outage in parts of the township on Friday, the power utility reported that although the damage caused by the blaze was not extensive, there were still repairs that needed to be carried out.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has not yet determined the duration of the power outage in parts of Eldorado Park as it undertakes repairs on a substation in the area.

The township experienced a power outage on Friday following a fire at the Eldorado Park substation.

City Power reported that although the damage caused by the blaze was not extensive, there were still repairs that needed to be carried out.

“Some areas that side are without power including parts of Nancefield, parts of Lenasia, Freedom Park, Klipspruit and even Eldorado Park,” spokesperson Isaac Mangena stated.

“We will provide updates as and when information becomes available."