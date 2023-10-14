ANC will continue to stand with Palestine, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s government is currently processing requests for the evacuation of South Africans from both Israel and Palestine, as well as ways to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

JOHANNEBSURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has once again pledged support for Palestine as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

The NEC, which is the ANC’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, is meeting in Boksburg this weekend.

Its president Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa’s government is currently processing requests for the evacuation of South Africans from both Israel and Palestine, as well as ways to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ramaphosa said his party is mindful of the impact of the conflict on all sides and is calling for peace, he also says the party will continue to stand with Palestine.

#ANCNEC holding a meeting In Boksburg this weekend. Started off by pledging support for Palestine pic.twitter.com/eQjtojB8fI ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 14, 2023

"Pledging our solidarity with the Palestinians, because they have a just struggle and their human rights are being violated as well as their quest for self-determination, it's something we have always supported," said Ramaphosa.