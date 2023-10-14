ANC FS waiting on MEC Motshidisi Koloi to step aside after corruption charges

The Social Development MEC was charged with fraud, corruption, and money laundering on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Free State said it’s now waiting on Social Development MEC Motshidisi Koloi to step aside, after she was charged for fraud, corruption and money laundering on Friday.

It’s described the development as unfortunate, calling on the MEC to appear before its own integrity committee and to vacate office.

Koloi appeared in the Kroonstad Magistrates Court over charges linked to her term of office as mayor of the Moqhaka municipality.

She and her then-political advisor and chief director are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The ANC in the province said while it respects the legal tenet that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty, Koloi’s charges are serious enough to taint the organisation’s name.

Its provincial spokesperson Jabu Mbalula:

“We trust and hope that comrades Koloi as a trusted member of this organisation knows the policies of the ANC and knows exactly what to do. So we will expect the same reaction from her… first, she will have to present herself to the party.”