All systems go for this year's fire season, say WC govt & firefighters

On Friday, provincial disaster management and partners launched the annual fire season awareness campaign.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government, Cape Winelands district municipality and Working on Fire said it's all systems go for the fire season.

Western Cape disaster management director Colin Deiner said wildfires are prevalent in the province during summer season, and that early control and awareness was essential.

"The impact has been fairly successful in the sense that since 2013, we have initiated a system which we call a Rapid Attack System for wildfires, which means we respond to wildfires with maximum resources," said Deinder