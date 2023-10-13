Woman shot dead in Bonteheuwel

The motive for the gun attack is not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - A woman was shot and killed in Bonteheuwel on Friday morning.

The incident has not yet been confirmed by police but Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, said the shooting happened in Jakkalsvlei Avenue and officers were on scene.

"It is believed three young males shot her, then ran through the nearby open field and towards the Metropolitan Sports Field,” he said.

“Two of the individuals are wearing black tops and the other a cream colour hoodie. All three are wearing dark bottoms."