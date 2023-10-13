University of Limpopo warns over use of its logo to misrepresent qualifications

The university warned it would do whatever it took to protect its reputation following its confirmation that alleged qualified pharmacist Nthabiseng Ramoloko never studied there.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Limpopo warned social media users to refrain from using its logo to misrepresent their qualifications.

This warning came after the university confirmed that a woman who had been presenting herself as a pharmacist with a qualification from the university had never studied there.

After checking all records, the University would like to state that Nthabiseng Ramokolo is not a UL pharmacy graduate and that she was never a student of the University. pic.twitter.com/GHuCBF9z4f ' University of Limpopo (@ULvarsity) October 12, 2023

Limpopo University said it would do whatever it took to protect its reputation when it came to people using the institution's name or logo to misrepresent their qualifications.

It stated that this act was unlawful, and legal action could be taken against the alleged pharmacist, Nthabiseng Ramoloko.

Ramoloko's social media profiles showed that she was a qualified pharmacist who had been employed by the pharmacy group Dis-Chem, which denied ever hiring her as a junior pharmacist.

This came as the story of the bogus doctor, Matthew Lani, continues to unravel who had been practicing medicine without a qualification.