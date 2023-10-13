Tshwane Municipality looking to turn unused buildings into homeless shelters

The Tshwane Municipality said it did not have the capabilities to build more shelters after census data showed the capital city had the highest number of homeless people on its streets.

The recently released Census 2022 report said that the Tshwane Municipality accounted for 18.1% of the 55,000 homeless people in the country. Second is the City of Johannesburg, with 15.6%.

The census describes homeless people as persons without a primary residence and not living in any shelter.

The Census 2022 report said that loss of job or income, followed by alcohol and drug abuse were the leading causes of homelessness.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink said that many people from across the country and the continent came to the capital city searching for opportunities.

Brink said that, unfortunately, they do not find them, leading to them ending up on the streets and being exposed to drugs.

"It is an issue that I care deeply about and where we're going to have to follow a whole of society approach to show the compassion of the city and in the instances where it's possible to get people back into the economy, back onto their feet because it's not always possible."

Brink said that the city was looking at working with NGOs to upgrade its unused buildings and turn them into homeless shelters.