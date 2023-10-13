Tshwane doesn't have capabilities to build more shelters for the homeless: Brink

The census 2022 report reveals that the capital city has the highest number of homeless people on its streets.

TSHWANE - The Tshwane Municipality said it does not have the capabilities to build more shelters after census data showed that the capital city has the highest number of homeless people on its streets.

The recently released census 2022 report states that the Tshwane Municipality accounts for 18.1% of the 55,000 homeless people in the country, followed by the City of Johannesburg with 15.6%.

The census describes homeless people as persons without a primary residence and not living in any shelter.

The report indicates that the loss of a job or income, followed by alcohol and drug abuse, are the leading causes of homelessness.

Tshwane Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink said many people from across the country and the continent come to the capital city searching for opportunities.

Brink said, unfortunately, they do not find them, leading to them ending up on the streets and being exposed to drugs.

“It is an issue I care deeply about and where we are going to have to follow a whole-of-society approach to show the compassion of the city and in the instances where it is possible to get the people back into the economy and back to their feet because it is not always possible."

Brink said the city is looking at working with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on how it can upgrade its unused buildings and turn them into homeless shelters.