The irony of 128 South African cops nabbed for 80 criminal offences

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) police committee have raised concerns to the cops' watchdog - the Independant Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) - on continued cases of death in custody and rape involving police officers.

Ipid was briefing the police portfolio committee on Friday, on its annual report that has shown an increase in criminal convictions of police officers.

MP's raised concerns about reported cases of serious crime involving police officers and what plans are in place to curb the trend.

Ipid executive director Dikeledi Ntlatseng told the portfolio committee that the year under review saw an increase in convictions involving police.

"Fifty-six criminal convictions involving 65 officers were secured, which is an increase from 20 convictions in 2021/22. Nationally, 128 officers were arrested emanating from 80 criminal incidents. By the end of the financial 807 cases were still on the court roll," said Ntlatseng.

Democratic Alliance MP Okkie Terblanche said rape involving police continued to be a concern.

"My last question is very concerning. Rapes by people by the police - either while they are in custody or even when the police are not on duty," said Terblanche.

Ntlatseng added that she can’t respond on behalf of the police, but she would provide the succession rate on rape convictions at a later stage.