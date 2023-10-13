Springboks pick Libbok over Pollard for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Manie Libbok will start instead of Handre Pollard at fly-half for South Africa against France in this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, South African Rugby announced on Friday.

In another surprise for Sunday's game, Cobus Reinach will wear the No. 9 shirt instead of Faf de Klerk.

Pollard and De Klerk were the Springboks' half-backs when they won the 2019 World Cup.

Team (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendese, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bong Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux