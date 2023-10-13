Go

Springboks pick Libbok over Pollard for Rugby World Cup quarterfinal

Manie Libbok will start instead of Handre Pollard at fly-half for South Africa against France in this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, South African Rugby announced on Friday.

South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi (R) looks on as South Africa's fly-half Manie Libbok takes a penalty kick during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France on 10 September 2023. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP
13 October 2023 09:13

In another surprise for Sunday's game, Cobus Reinach will wear the No. 9 shirt instead of Faf de Klerk.

Pollard and De Klerk were the Springboks' half-backs when they won the 2019 World Cup.

Team (15-1)

Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendese, Jesse Kriel, Damian De Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bong Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux

